Governor Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for STAAR testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test will not determine whether students will be promoted to the next grade for the upcoming academic year.

According to a release, students will still take the test and receive grades A-F which will be indicators of the student’s progress.

“Parents deserve to know how well their children have learned grade level knowledge and skills in reading and math, especially in a time when education has been substantially disrupted,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in the release.

These scores will help parents and teachers see how well the students are doing in reading and math but will not be used to promote a student to the next grade-level.

Governor Abbott says this is in efforts to provide students the opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high quality assessments,” said Governor Abbott.

Normally, if the student did not meet grade-level they re-take the test late in the school year or in the summer, but with this waiver, the test will only be taken once.

According to a release, the test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments.

Chairman of the House Public Education Committee Dan Huberty, explained this decision was made to ensure the success of Texas students during the pandemic which disrupted this year’s education system.

“With this waiver, we are ensuring that the success of Texas students remains the focus of this school year. These unprecedented times have brought much upheaval to these students’ lives and this is one thing we can do at the State level to help ease them back into their educational routines while still ensuring the institutions of education remain accountable,” said Chairman of the House Public Education Committee, Dan Huberty.