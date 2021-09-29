Governor Abbott to appeal Biden Administration decision to deny emergency declaration on border

AUSTIN, TX – JULY 10: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities at the Texas State Capitol on July 10 in Austin, Texas. Border Security is among the priority items on Gov. Abbotts agenda for the 87th Legislatures special session. (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a news release from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, Texas will appeal the Biden Administration’s decision to deny their request for an emergency declaration.

On Wednesday the Biden Administration denied Texas’s request for for “federal assistance to respond to the thousands of illegal crossings along the border.”

The Governor sent a letter to President Biden on September 20 asking for an emergency declaration saying that “the federal government failed to enforce immigration laws, and in particular, failed to halt illegal crossings on federal property.”

The governor’s offices claimed that border crossings on federal property is “the sole jurisdiction of the federal government” Governor Abbott also asserted that because the federal government failed to take action “substantial burdens” were placed on local and state resources.

The letter also noted the recent surge of more than 16,000 migrants at the Del Rio International Bridge.

“President Biden has turned his back on Texans living along the border, and FEMA’s refusal to declare a federal emergency at the border puts their health, safety, and property at risk,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is appealing this detrimental decision by FEMA because the Biden Administration’s refusal to solve the crisis at our border has led to a strain on local, state, and federal resources. The surge of over 16,000 migrants at the Del Rio International Bridge is just one of the most recent examples of the federal government’s failure to take action. A member of the United States Customs and Border Protection said that order was only maintained thanks to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard, and local stakeholders, and the President of the National Border Patrol Council estimated that troopers outnumbered federal agents by three to one.” “This crisis has not ended and will only get worse if the Biden Administration continues to turn a blind eye to the reality at the border. Texas will continue to step up and address this crisis in full force, but supplemental federal assistance should be granted to further protect Texans and halt the influx of drugs, people, and contraband into our state. I respectfully urge FEMA to reconsider this decision and provide the crucial support the State of Texas needs to secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

Governor Abbott recently allocated an additional $1.8 Billion to border security bringing the total Texas is providing to border security nearly $3 billion. The Governor also launched Operation Lone Star in early March to “help secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs in Texas.”

According to the governor’s office, there are currently thousands of state personnel, including DPS troopers, agents, and Rangers, and National Guard soldiers who are working to protect the southern border.

