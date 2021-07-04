Governor Abbott says progress is being made on Texas Mexico border barrier

A section of border wall is seen in Hidalgo, Texas. It is unclear whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to build a similar border wall, but he has pledged to put a “barrier” around the Texas/Mexico border. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott says progress is being made on the border barrier being built along the Texas, Mexico border.

Abbott taking to Twitter with an update.

“Texas Military Forces are making progress on building the border barrier,” part of the tweet from Abbott read.

Abbott sharing a video from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Land owners along the border have agreed to allow the state to put up temporary fencing. Texas will keep communities across the state safe,” the tweet by Abbott continued on to say.

