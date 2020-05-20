Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to allow football, men's basketball, and women's basketball student-athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 1, 2020, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. The current NCAA moratorium on athletic activities for all sports is set to expire May 31, 2020.

It is unclear at this time how UTEP will handle voluntary workouts this summer, but university leadership is working to be proactive as possible during these uncertain times.