Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico Wednesday

News

by: KRQE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in the state at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

