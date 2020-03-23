WATCH NOW: Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce ‘stay at home’ instruction for New Mexico residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statewide “stay-at-home” instruction Monday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico. The “stay-at-home” orders go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 and run until April 10.

As of Monday, March 23, there are 83 cases in New Mexico. Gov. Lujan Grisham also says there is a community spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico. To help stop the spread, “non-essential” businesses have been issued to close and have people work remotely. “Essential businesses” can remain open at this time.

“Essential businesses” is business or non-profits that falls within the following categories below:

Health care operations including hospitals, walk-in-care health facilities, emergency veterinary and livestock services, pharmacies, home health care workers, emergency dental facilities, nursing homes, residential health care facilities

Homeless shelters, food banks and places that provide care to in-need populations

Childcare facilities

Grocery stores, all food and beverage stores, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores

Farms, ranches, and other food cultivation, processing or packaging operations

Facilities used by law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, emergency management personnel and dispatch operators

Manufacturing operations involved in food processing

Media services such as television, radio and newspaper operations

Gas stations, auto repair facilities

Hardware stores

Laundromats and dry cleaner services

Utilities, including their contractors and suppliers, engaged in power generation, fuel supply and transmission, water and wastewater supply.

Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

Banks, credit unions, insurance providers, payroll services, brokerage services and investment management firms

Real estate services, brokers, title companies and related services

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services which include post office boxes.

Laboratories and defense and national security-related operations supporting the United States government or a contractor to the United States.

Restaurants, but only for delivery or carry out. Local breweries or distillers, but only for carryout.

Professional services such as legal or accounting services but only where necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities

Logistics and businesses that store, ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residence or retailers.

The order advises New Mexicans to stay at home and restrict mass gatherings. A “mass gathering” is now defined as any public or private gathering that brings together five or more individuals in a single room or connected space, confined outdoor space or an open outdoor space.

Enforcement

The state will be watching to make sure businesses are in compliance with the order. Violators of the public health order could lose their license to operate. They can also face civil or criminal penalties. People can report a violation to the non-emergency COVID-19 state hotline at 1-833-551-0518.

Hoarding

In an effort to limit hoarding, grocery stores and other retailers to limit the sale of over-the-counter medications, durable medical equipment, baby formula, diapers, sanitary care products and hygiene products to three packaged items per individual.

Illness and Testing

People who develop symptoms of COVIV-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

