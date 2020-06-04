WATCH NOW: Gov. Lujan Grisham to address racism, systemic injustice on Thursday

News

by: KRQE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Lujan Grisham and black community leaders will be holding a conversation regarding racism and systemic injustice across the nation on Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

Protests have been taking place across the United States in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. On Wednesday, protests continued in New Mexico as hundreds of people gathered outside the Roundhouse in Santa Fe.

There have also been a series of peaceful protests in Albuquerque earlier this week.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pedestrian killed after being hit by dump truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed after being hit by dump truck"

Chihuahua state police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chihuahua state police"

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis"

George Floyd's Family Speaks at Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Floyd's Family Speaks at Memorial Service"

8 minutes of silence during George Floyd's Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 minutes of silence during George Floyd's Memorial Service"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link