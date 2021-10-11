Gov. Lujan-Grisham pays $150,000 to settle alleged sexual assault

According to the most recent campaign finance reports, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is paying out $150,000 to settle an alleged sexual assault allegation. The payment is listed as a campaign expense.

According to a former campaign staffer, Lujan-Grisham spilled water on his crotch and then grabbed his crotch while laughing. The alleged incident happened prior to her becoming Governor.

This comes after Lujan Grisham paid $62,500 in alleged sexual assault settlement payments, according to a spring of 2021 campaign finance report.

Governor Lujan Grisham has denied the allegations.