Gov Greg Abbott touts TX economy as Toyota unveils first ever Tundra hybrid Pick-up truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governer Greg Abbott touted the Texas economy as Toyota unveiled it’s first ever Toyota Tundra hybrid pick-up truck.

Governor Abbott made a stop at the Toyota truck assembly plant in San Antonio for the ceremony which celebrated the companies first major model change at the plant since it opened.

While there, Governor Abbott highlighted the boost Toyota gives to the Texas economy saying the company set the example for more to follow.



“In the first 11 months of the year, there are 70 businesses that relocated their headquarters to Texas, mathematically that is a new headquarters moved to Texas every 5 days during the course of this year. All of these companies that are moving to Texas, that are growing in Texas, are following a trail blazed by Toyota.” Gov. Greg Abbott



Abbott pointing to the new massive Samsung semiconductor plant coming to Texas, as well as the $30 billion semiconductor plant that announced their move a couple of weeks back.

Officials from toyota texas saying they are doninting $650,000 to the community to help expand access to food, stem education and transportation.



The following was released by Governor Greg Abbott’s office:

