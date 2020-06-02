Gov. Greg Abbott, others talked from Dallas about statewide protests over George Floyd’s death

Breaking News
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 10, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, among other city and state leaders, will take part in a press conference on the state’s response to violent protests at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Dallas City Hall.

Along with Gov. Abbott, those scheduled to make remarks include:

  • Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris
  • Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
  • Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall
  • Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price
  • Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus
  • Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw

