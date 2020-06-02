Gov. Greg Abbott, others talked from Dallas about statewide protests over George Floyd’s death

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 10, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, among other city and state leaders, will take part in a press conference on the state’s response to violent protests at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Dallas City Hall.

Along with Gov. Abbott, those scheduled to make remarks include:

Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw

We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.