Gov. Greg Abbott: Officials making progress on securing U.S.-Mexican border in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials are making progress in the construction of the border barrier that is being constructed along the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Miles of wire is being used to stop and deter illegal migrants crossings into the state, according to Abbott.

Abbott has also asserted that Texas National Guard troops and the Texas Department of Public Safety continue to stand guard to secure the border and to stop any future caravans.

Since the March 2021 launch of Operation Lone Star, there have been more than 4,600 hundred arrests made and hundreds of pounds of drugs and approximately 300 illegal firearms have been confiscated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.