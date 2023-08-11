AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in response to wildfires burning across the state of Texas on Friday.

The text of the declaration lists counties that wildfires pose a threat to:

“WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, do hereby certify that wildfires that began on July 24, 2023, pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in Anderson, Andrews, Angelina, Aransas, Archer, Atascosa, Austin, Bailey, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brazos, Brewster, Briscoe, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Cameron, Cass, Castro, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cochran, Coke, Coleman, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Coryell, Crockett, Crosby, Culberson, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Edwards, El Paso, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Frio, Gaines, Galveston, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Goliad, Gonzales, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hardeman, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Howard, Hudspeth, Hunt, Jack, Jackson, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Johnson, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall, Kenedy, Kerr, Kimble, King, Kleberg, Knox, La Salle, Lamb, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Madison, Marion, Martin, Mason, Matagorda, Maverick, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Midland, Milam, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nolan, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Potter, Presidio, Randall, Reagan, Real, Red River, Reeves, Refugio, Robertson, Rockwall, Runnels, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Shelby, Smith, Somervell, Starr, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Terrell, Throckmorton, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Upton, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Ward, Washington, Wharton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Williamson, Wilson, Winkler, Wise, Yoakum, Young, Zapata, and Zavala Counties; NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously listed counties based on the existence of such threat.” Gov. Greg Abbott

The disaster declaration makes all state resources available to be used to combat the threat wildfires pose. This declaration comes after many counties across the state have issued burn bans to prevent wildfires from starting.

For a full list of East Texas burn bans visit KETK online.