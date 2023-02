EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Wednesday after a shooting took place at Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday, leaving one person dead and at least two people injured. Two individuals are currently in critical condition.

I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 16, 2023

In his tweet, Abbott states how he spoke to Mayor Oscar Lesser and offered the full support of the State of Texas.