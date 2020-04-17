LIVE: Gov. Abbott to reveal plans to reopen Texas economy

AUSTIN (Nexstar) Gov. Abbott announced executive orders Friday that aim to help reopen businesses and parks, ease surgery restrictions and reduce further spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

Abbott made the announcement at noon from the Texas Capitol.

The Governor first hinted on April 10 that he was working on a plan to reopen certain sectors of the state’s industries.

“We will focus on restoring lives while protecting livelihoods,” he said. “We can and we must do this, we can do both— expand and restore the livelihoods that Texans want to have by helping them return to work.”

On Monday, he said he would issue an executive order this week that would focus on economic revitalization, prioritizing commerce with “minimal or zero impact on the spread of COVID-19.”

“This is not going to be a rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” Abbott said on Monday. “We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19.

He also said Texans would be introduced to a “comprehensive team” he’s put together that will “strategically evaluate what must be done for Texas to open back up, ensuring that what we’re doing is consistent with data with medical analysis.”

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen prepared Texans for what could happen as state leaders aim to return Texas to a new version of normal.

“Even when we restart the economy, social distancing is still going to have to occur,” Bonnen said this week.

Texas Democrats are wary of the economic kickstart, saying there are a series of prerequisites that must be accomplished before communities would be ready for loosened restrictions.

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, chair of the Texas House Public Health Committee, said on Thursday testing needs to become more widely available first to identify anyone who has COVID-19.

“The state of Texas is not healthy yet,” she explained. “We need to develop solutions now to expand our state’s capacity for the next outbreak, not if, but when the time comes.”

“Texas is still sick with this virus,” State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, said Thursday. “Even if every single governmental restriction lifted tomorrow, most Texans are still not going to feel safe to go out and interact as part of the economy like they did in February.”

Zwiener’s preconditions are akin to what other Democrats in the state have voiced as top priorities. They include widespread testing capabilities, additional supplies for hospital workers, more information about a plan for older populations in nursing homes, expansion of health insurance so those who get sick can have easier access to health care, and a system in place for the contact tracing of positive cases.

“I want to see us get all of those health infrastructure pieces in place before we start taking any serious action to reopen the economy,” Zwiener said.

Other state leaders will join Abbott, including Bonnen, who confirmed his attendance on social media. Abbott’s news briefings have also often included:

Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services

Chief Nim Kidd, leader of the Texas Division of Emergency Management

Dr. John Zerwas, former lawmaker who now serves as Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs at the University of Texas System

Zerwas is also a member of the governor’s Supply Chain Task Force and has worked to procure supplies from around the world and calculate hospital bed capacity across the state.