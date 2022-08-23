AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Dallas City Hall Emergency Operations Center, basement.

The release stated that Abbott will be speaking about the state’s emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding.

Officials stated that the Governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.