HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he will stop the enhanced searching of commercial vehicles crossing from Tamaulipas on Friday.

The announcement came at a press conference with Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca in Weslaco.

“Border bridges have become clogged because Texas is thoroughly inspecting commercial vehicles coming from Mexico,” Abbott said. “At the same time, Texas has been overrun with a record number of immigrants illegally crossing from Mexico into Texas with assistance of cartels.”

Abbott said he reached an agreement with Mexican officials to provide enhanced border enforcement measures on the Mexico side of the river. As part of the agreement, Abbott said that Tamaulipas will provide personnel, intel and tactics to stop low-water crossings.

With the agreement, the Texas Department of Public Safety will return to random searches of vehicles from Mexico.

“The effect will be that the bridges between Tamaulipas and Texas will return to normal beginning immediately, right now,” Abbott said. “They will remain that way as long as Tamaulipas executes this historic agreement.”

García Cabeza de Vaca thanked Abbott for the opportunity to address this issue.

“Make no mistake, the only way to cure these issues is to work together,” García Cabeza de Vaca said. “Since I came to office in 2016, my main priority in my state was to address the security problem left on my lap by previous administrations.”

Following the decision to end Title 42, Abbott announced a border security plan. Phase one of the governor’s plan included enhanced inspections of ‘unsafe’ commercial vehicles by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and busing migrants to Washington D.C.

Phase one resulted in delays of up to 12 hours for manufactured goods, parts and produce crossing the border.

Receiving calls from other governors in Mexico, including Chihuahua and Coahuila, Abbott has met with many who have already have begun seeing results.

The governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, signed a memorandum on Wednesday to cut back on DPS inspection at a shared border crossing. The Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campuc signed a similar memorandum Thursday.