Gov. Abbott to meet President Trump at White House Thursday to discuss COVID-19

President Donald Trump greets Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, second from left, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, watch, as first lady Melania Trump greets Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, as they arrive at El Paso International Airport to meet with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Washington D.C. on Thursday to meet with President Trump at the White House to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Trump has praised Abbott for his efforts to slowly re-open the Texas economy in the midst of the pandemic despite worries that it may be too soon.

Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday. Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2020

The first phase of Abbott’s plan went into effect last Friday with many businesses allowed to operate at 25% capacity. They include:

Retail stores

Restaurants

Malls

Museums and libraries (Hands-on exhibits must remain closed)

Movie theaters

All licensed healthcare professional offices

On Tuesday, Abbott revealed the next steps in his plan to re-open Texas by announcing that hair salons and barbershops could re-open on Friday, May 8.

Gyms can re-open on May 18. Both will be met with several social distancing restrictions.

The opening of the second-largest state economy in the country drew some criticism for the two-term governor on a national level.

However, according to a UT Tyler poll, Abbott has received widespread support to his response inside the Texas border, including from nearly half of registered Democrats and a majority of independents.