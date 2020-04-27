Gov. Abbott to announce new details to reopen Texas businesses at 2:30 p.m. CT

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will provide more details today on how the state will move forward with its phased plan to reopen the Texas economy during the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m. CT from the Texas Capitol Building.

He put part of that plan into action last week, allowing retailers to reopen under a “retail to-go” model that permitted them to fill orders curbside and allowed pick-up for stores previously considered nonessential.

The governor has also loosened restrictions on nonessential and elective surgeries, as well as created two advisory councils to help him better decide when to reopen others parts of the economy.

Discussions with those councils are expected to play a big role in what Gov. Abbott will share today. One council is made up of doctors and conservative lawmakers. The second is comprised of business owners,

“These decisions are being made by doctors and data,” Gov. Abbott said.

Two business groups, gyms and salons, have been completely closed since March due to the pandemic, and feel if retail stores can begin to open in some fashion, so can they.

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez spoke with some local gym owners Monday, and while they are anxious to get back to work, they are prepared to make adjustments in order to see clients and teach fitness classes again.

KXAN’s Avery Travis caught up with local salon owners and stylists, and they are also ready to make tweaks to their service in order to get back to work.

Restaurant and bar owners tell our Alex Caprariello they believe the governor might be targeting two specific dates for them to reopen. They say restaurants could reopen on May 5 to dine-in service. Bars could follow two weeks later on May 19.

