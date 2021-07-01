Gov. Abbott says cartels, smugglers and human traffickers profiting off of Biden’s border policies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Trump visited the southern border.
Trump joined Abbott in the Rio Grande Valley. Governor Abbott tweet “Cartels, smugglers and human traffickers are profiting off Biden’s dangerous open border policies,” read the Governor’s Tweet.
Going on to give a percentage of the rise in illegal border crossings on his Twitter saying the crossings have risen 838% from last year. Also commenting on the increase in Fentanyl seizures saying they have increased 2100%.
“Texas will protect our communities, build the wall, and secure the border,” Abbott’s tweet ended with.
Governor Abbott tweeting a quote by the former President from the visit where he said “Thank you Greg. What a great partner you’ve been for 4 years. I gave him a complete and total endorsement. You have done a great job and it’s an honor to be with you,” the quote by Trump read.
After the quote from Trump, Abbott’s tweet went on to say “TX is grateful for our shared commitment to secure the border.”
