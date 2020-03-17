Breaking News
Third COVID-19 case reported in El Paso

Gov. Abbott postpones special election for Kirk Watson’s seat

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, a man feeds a ballot card into a digital voting machine during a demonstration in Raleigh, N.C. A new report says the nation’s elections are vulnerable to attack due to a lack of robust federal oversight of the private companies that are involved in everything from manufacturing voting systems to maintaining voter registration databases (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation Monday postponing the special election for State Senate District 14 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The election is set for July 14, instead of May 2. Voters will decide who will fill the seat Sen. Kirk Watson will vacate when he leaves office to become the first dean of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs in April.

Earlier Monday, the Texas Democratic Party had called for May mail-in ballot elections.

“The Governor’s office is continuing to consult with the Secretary of State’s office on additional strategies to ensure public health in relation to any upcoming election,” the press release said.

KXAN previously reported a number of people have shown interest in filling Watson’s position, including Austin City Council member Greg Casar and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. State Senate District 14 encompasses much of Travis County and portions of Bastrop County.

The release explained, “the Governor has the express authority to suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules of a state agency if strict compliance with the provisions, orders, or rules would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in regards to a disaster declaration.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Election HQ Video Center

El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday 6"

WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4"

Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4"

El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Early Voting election results and analysis"

House District 31 candidate interviews

Thumbnail for the video titled "House District 31 candidate interviews"

Here's what the Democratic race looks like in U.S. Dist. 31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's what the Democratic race looks like in U.S. Dist. 31"
More Your Local Election HQ

Coronavirus Quiz