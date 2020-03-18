Gov. Abbott may take new action Thursday to limit public gatherings statewide

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced he may take new action Thursday that would limit public gatherings across Texas because of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor shared his intent to take further action during a news conference Wednesday in Tarrant County, where the second death related to COVID-19 was reported earlier this week. He asked every elected official in the state to contact his office by the end of the day so that he could get their feedback on possibly closing all bars and restaurants statewide.

Gov. Abbott identified the man who died from COVID-19 in Tarrant County as Patrick James. James lived with his wife at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington. He had underlying health issues and was hospitalized on March 12, according to the governor. He died on March 16, and positive test results for COVID-19 came back on March 17.

The governor said James had no recent travel or other contacts with anyone who had COVID-19, so his case is being investigated as possible community spread. Epidemiologists are now investigating what contacts he had at the retirement home in Arlington. The Texas Masonic Retirement Center posted online that it’s now closed to all visitors.

Shortly before the news conference Wednesday, Collin County announced that a 64-year-old Plano man who died in a local hospital Tuesday from an underlying medical condition was infected with COVID-19. His death marks the third related to the virus in the state.

The governor was joined at his Wednesday news conference with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.