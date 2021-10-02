Gov. Abbott lines up hundreds of military vehicles, says he’s preparing for migrant caravans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Gregg Abbott announced on Saturday that he is gearing up in preparation for ” increased caravans attempting to cross the border.”

Gov. Abbott made the statement in an instagram post in which he showed a video of what appeared to be hundreds of military vehicles lined up and ready to go into action.

The governor said that the Texas National Guard is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border and arrest trespassers. He also blamed President Joe Biden for the border crisis saying it was caused by “Biden’s open border policy.”

The governors announcement comes as the Prime Minister of Panama recently warned the United States of at least 60,000 migrants, possibly as high as 85,000 migrants crossing through her country and through Mexico on their way to the U.S.

In recent weeks approximately 30,000 migrants arrived at the Southern border with 16,000 of those migrants, mostly from Haiti, gathering underneath the Del Rio International Bridge causing Border Patrol to refocus resources to Del Rio.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that at least 12,000 , and possibly upwards of 17,000 of those migrants were released into the United States.

Gov. Abbott has made a commitment to secure the southern border through Operation Lonestar and has allocated nearly $3 billion to keep the border secure.

