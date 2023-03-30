EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers division at the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball (MLB) team’s 2023 opening day first pitch ceremony Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Abbott joined at the first pitch ceremony with former U.S. President George W. Bush, former Texas Rangers Pitcher and Team President Nolan Ryan, former Texas Rangers Catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, and DPS Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin, who threw the first pitch.

Courtesy of the Office Of The Governor

The Texas Rangers is a major division within the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with investigative responsibility for major violent crimes, unsolved violent crimes, serial criminals, public corruption, public integrity offenses, and officer-involved shootings. The division is also responsible for the state’s border security operations program and DPS tactical operations.

“Since brave pioneers first settled the Old West, the Texas Rangers have been a hallmark of the story of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “From crime scene specialists to subject matter and cold case experts, the Texas Rangers play a pivotal role in bringing justice for Texans today, as they have for two centuries. The Texas Rangers continue to have a tremendous impact on our communities, and I am proud to join their namesake baseball team today as we honor their integral role in establishing the Texas legend.”