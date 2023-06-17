Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 8, 2023 in Austin. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster for Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties after East Texas was hit by severe weather this week.

Abbott’s proclamation was originally issued for Ochiltree and Cass counties but was later amended to say the following:

“WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster

proclamation on Friday, June 16, 2023, certifying the severe weather and tornadoes that

began on June 14, 2023, and included severe storms, large hail, heavy rainfall, flash

flooding, tornadoes, and hazardous wind gusts caused widespread and severe property

damage, injury, or loss of life in Ochiltree and Cass counties;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 4 18.014

of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend the aforementioned proclamation and

declare a disaster in these additional counties: Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, and

Wood counties.” Gov. Greg Abbott

This comes after several individual counties like Upshur, Marion and Morris counties had local disaster declarations issued by county judges.