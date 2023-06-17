TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster for Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties after East Texas was hit by severe weather this week.
Abbott’s proclamation was originally issued for Ochiltree and Cass counties but was later amended to say the following:
“WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disasterGov. Greg Abbott
proclamation on Friday, June 16, 2023, certifying the severe weather and tornadoes that
began on June 14, 2023, and included severe storms, large hail, heavy rainfall, flash
flooding, tornadoes, and hazardous wind gusts caused widespread and severe property
damage, injury, or loss of life in Ochiltree and Cass counties;
NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 4 18.014
of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend the aforementioned proclamation and
declare a disaster in these additional counties: Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, and
Wood counties.”
This comes after several individual counties like Upshur, Marion and Morris counties had local disaster declarations issued by county judges.