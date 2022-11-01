EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott is in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day.

Election Day is on November 8, Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan.

According to Abbott’s campaign, Tuesday’s visit will be the incumbent’s 8th visit to the Sun City this calendar year.

Abbott’s main focus during his campaign has been border security.

He is set to speak at 5 p.m. MT on Tuesday, November 1, at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr.

His challenger O’Rourke meeting with voters in San Benito Texas on Tuesday.

This story will be updated after Abbott speaks in El Paso on Tuesday.