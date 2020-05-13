Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for all Texas counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration for all Texas counties — even as the state has begun reopening businesses and relaxing social distancing guidelines.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Abbott made the declaration, which provides the state with resources as it continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
The declaration was originally ordered on March 13 and was extended on April 12.
“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans,” said Abbott. “By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”