Gov. Abbott calling for improvement of electrical reliability in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing the Public Utility Commission of Texas to improve electrical reliability for Texans. Abbott called for immediate action with a letter sent the Utility Commission.

Reforms were passed in the 87th legislative session that is to increase power on the Texas electrical grid and Abbott’s letter is an addition to those reforms already passed.

“The objective of these directives is to ensure that all Texans have access to reliable, safe, and affordable power and that this task is achieved in the quickest possible way,” reads the letter from Abbott to the Publis Utility Commission of Texas. “Through clear communication, transparency, and implementation of these critical changes, the PUC and ERCOT can regain the public’s trust, restore ERCOT’s status as a leader in innovation and reliability, and ensure Texans have the reliable electric power they expect and deserve.”

