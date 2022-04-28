AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott, in partnership with other state officials, announced the allocation of $435 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

The decision was made to offset healthcare costs related to COVID-19. The funding will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare healthcare plan to offset increases insurance premiums, a release by Gov. Abbott stated.

“Our teachers are fundamental in building brighter futures for the next generation of Texans, and it is imperative that they have access to healthcare so they can continue developing our state’s most valuable asset: our kids,” Gov. Abbott said in the release.

According to the release, teachers will see “an average 0% increase,” or a decrease on healthcare premiums as a result of the funding.

“I am happy to support this initiative so healthcare premiums for our active teachers do not increase,” said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in the release. “Other than a parent, no person is more important to the development of a child than a teacher, and I will continue to stand with Texas teachers for that reason.”