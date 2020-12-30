Goodbye 2020, hello You: Ring in the new year with healthier eating habits

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Starting a healthy diet for the new year is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions.

There’s no doubt that healthier habits will aid in helping you get closer to your goals, but with the added stress of the pandemic, finding the motivation is even tougher. Popular methods such as food delivery and curbside pick-up can contribute to not cooking fresh, healthier meals at home.

Many of us rely on fast food, but if you want to get a bit healthier, it’s time to break out of junk food jail and escape the “fast food” lifestyle for good in 2021. Here are five rules for healthy eating that could help you get closer to your goals:

Eat only when you’re hungry.

Many people eat when they’re not even hungry. They eat because they think they should eat or they have to eat because they’re on a schedule at work. Forced eating starts early with our kids. We make them sit down and eat with us. When your body is hungry for the plainest of foods, it’s telling you that it’s ready to manufacture the enzymes for proper digestion. Also, don’t mistake thirst for hunger; try water first. Don’t eat when you’re feeling stressed, ill or injured.

Boyfriend or girlfriend just dumped you? Bad day at work? Coming down with the flu? Don’t try to medicate yourself with a pint of ice cream or a New York strip steak. When we are experiencing physical, emotional and mental stress; when we are physically ill or injured or when our body is too hot or too cold, our digestive system shuts down and our body is in healing mode, not digestive mode. Soup broths and juices require minimal enzymes for absorption and can be sipped slowly. Don’t eat overly cooked and overly processed foods.

Because we don’t know what’s being added to the food we buy, when we take it home, we tend to overprocess it because we’re afraid we’ll get sick if we eat something raw. Meat should never be heated in excess of 118 degrees, as the enzymes in that protein are destroyed when they’re heated that high. Give your food a background check.

Learn how to be a food detective and know the history of what you’re putting into your body. Where did those apples come from? Have they been colored or sprayed with glazes and preservatives? The more fresh, locally grown meat and produce you consume, the fewer chemical additives you are likely to encounter. Start your own small garden. Make sure whatever you are consuming is the purest you can purchase or grow. Use spices and natural digestive aids to help break down what you eat.

Certain cultures add ginger to their food, which is super for digestion. Others add hot peppers, a stimulant to the digestive tract that helps secrete more hydrochloric acid. There are cultures that use a lot of turmeric, which is also good for digestion.

There are other aperitifs that get the digestive enzymes flowing. Some people add pineapple to their meat dishes to help break it down and you can always use formulated enzyme supplements.

Even if you see yourself falling off the healthy trend, strive to recommit to eating healthy.

