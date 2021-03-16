Good Friday Events Canceled by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Amid Pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During these times of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Mexico State Police and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe urge the faithful to stay home during Holy Week.

During this time of the year, many take part in the annual pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill. New Mexico traditions which have been canceled by New Mexico State Police and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

The difficult decision coming out of abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the safety of pilgrims journeying to sacred sites.

“The DOT understands how disappointing this must be for many New Mexicans, but the COVID danger remains and without added safety provisions the risk of injury or death by walking on poorly lit, high-traffic roadways is too great,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval.

According to a release, safety provisions provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation along the highly traveled routes to the holy sites, will not be available.

This includes lighting structures, trash receptacles, traffic signs, electronic message boards, barrels, and cones.

“While the New Mexico State Police respect the religious rights of all New Mexico residents, as we recommend last year, we strongly discourage anyone from participating in these pilgrimages out of concern for their safety, as traditional safety measures, like traffic control, will not be provided again this year,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton.