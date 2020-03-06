Good deed on camera: Woman helps man pay traffic tickets at El Paso Municipal Court

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Municipal Court released a photo on Facebook, showing a woman paying off the remaining balance for a man’s ticket.

“I was speaking with the gentleman who couldn’t pay the full amount of his ticket when a complete stranger helped him out. It brought me and him to tears.  It was a feel-good story that I felt needed to be shared,” said Allison Galmines, the clerk who attended the gentleman.

During the amnesty period many people are trying to pay off as much as they can on their violations with the money that they have, a Facebook post said.

According to the El Paso Municipal Court, a man visited the bond office to pay off his warrant, however, he told the cashier he did not have enough money to pay the ticket in full.

A woman named Patricia Bonilla, was also there to resolve her tickets, overheard the conversation and decided to give the man the remaining money he needed to pay off his ticket.

The Facebook post said the man was so grateful he began to cry.

The El Paso Municipal Court finishes their post by saying, ” it is nice to see that there are people willing to help out a complete stranger in need. “

