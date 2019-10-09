Name of Roberts Elementary School girl killed in crash released by police, GoFundMe created

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The name of the girl who was hit by an SUV and killed in the Upper Valley was released by police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Alexa Barrera and her 14-year-old sister were hit by a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by 26-year-old Marisol Castro Cervantes, police said in a news release. The accident happened at about 8 a.m. at Thron and Ridge in front of Oran Roberts Elementary School.

Alexa died at the scene and the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the woman who hit them is cooperating with investigators.

Police said the two girls were in the crosswalk and Cervantes was turning from Ridge onto Thorn, where she struck the sisters, the release said.

A GoFundMe account was created by an Irene Barrera, who wrote: “We are looking for help to cover funeral expenses for my granddaughter who was tragically killed on her way to school. Anything will help. Thank you and God Bless.”

The GoFundMe has more than $700 as of Wednesday afternoon.