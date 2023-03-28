EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Borderland community is invited to join the City of El Paso Animal Services and the El Paso Police Department Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit to celebrate and promote this year’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month theme, “Go Orange Against Animal Cruelty.”

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month is recognized worldwide every April. The designation is used to raise awareness about important issues regarding animals, and to emphasize that animal abuse and neglect is a crime.

Throughout the month, the two organizations will work to educate the community about how to identify and report types of animal cruelty and neglect, and some of the ways the public can get involved in saving the lives of our pets.

This year’s theme “Go Orange Against Animal Cruelty” encourages individuals to show their support for animal cruelty prevention by wearing orange ribbons and lighting their porch with orange light bulbs in April.