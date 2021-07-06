Global plasma company celebrates 5-year-anniversary in El Paso, announces major donation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Talecris Plasma Resources, a Grifols plasma company, hosted a ribbon cutting event celebrating a major donation and its 5-year anniversary in El Paso.

Photo by Ruben Espinoza/KTSM 9 News

Grifols is a global health-care company with a track record of more than 100 years as a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines that are produced from donations of human plasma that treat chronically-ill patient populations.



The company operates 6 plasma donor centers in El Paso.

The facility at 8631 North Loop Drive has been open for over 5 years and represents an initial $5 million dollar investment in El Paso. The company said it contributes approximately $7.8 million to the local economy each year through payroll, donor fees, and other operating expenses.



Currently, the center employs almost 50 people from the local area who help meet the needs of

patients with rare and chronic conditions who rely on life-saving plasma medicines.



All 6 centers contribute approximately $40 million to the local economy, employing close to 350 El Pasoans in well-paying jobs with full benefits and robust career advancement opportunities.



The event was celebrated with an official program that included a major donation of $100,000 on the behalf of the Jose Antonio Grifols Lucas Foundation to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food bank.



Other participants and speakers at the event included El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food bank, local El Paso public officials, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the local community, Grifols executives and other distinguished guests.



