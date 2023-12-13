Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story is courtesy of Williamson County.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — What’s more “Texas” than a gingerbread house that’s Buc-ee’s themed? You can now go see one in Williamson County.

The county posted a video to social media showing off the intricate cookie creation at the tax office in Georgetown.

The gas station display is super realistic (aside from all the sugar) — complete with the iconic beaver sign, gas pumps, toy cars and even Tesla Superchargers.

The county said Deanna Vaters with the tax assessor/collector’s office is the creative mastermind behind the display.

She said in the video posted by the county that Buc-ee’s is always the place where her family stops to get their vacation started.

“We took pictures of the Buc-ee’s we were currently in, which is the Bastrop Buc-ee’s, this is their layout… and that was our theme for the year,” Vaters said.

The Buc-ee’s gingerbread display at the Williamson County tax office in Georgetown (Photo Courtesy: Williamson County).

Her coworkers are featured throughout the design as the figurines manning the gas pumps and cars.

Vaters said she’s been doing the gingerbread display for about six years for the tax office and has done it previously for her past jobs.

You can see the Buc-ee’s gingerbread station at the Georgetown tax office located at 904 S. Main St.