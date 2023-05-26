EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Giles and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be hosting a car seat check-up and giveaway event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at Giles Volvo Cars El Paso located at 6585 S. Desert Blvd.

The event, which is open to the public including non-Texas residents, will provide new car seats to children and check current seats for proper buckling. The child and their current seat will need to present at the event.

In addition, availability is limited and based on first come, first serve. Arriving early is recommended.

Statistics show that 3 out of 4 children aren’t currently buckled correctly. Saturday’s event is hoping to help provide that safety and peace of mind for many El Paso parents and their children.

“The Giles Automotive family and I believe giving back is of the utmost importance, and we are so honored to be able to do our part for this informative and helpful event in the El Paso community,” said Bob Giles, CEO of Giles Automotive.

Giles Automotive developed a campaign called Giles Gives Back, which is dedicated to enriching the community and providing help to those in need.

The campaign regularly provides for several charity organizations across Texas and Louisiana, and also encourages others to give back to their communities in any way they can.

To learn more about the campaign click here.