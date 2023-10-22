EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The living history event “Ghosts of the Past” is returning to Fort Selden Site at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The historic site, which is located at 1280 Fort Selden Road in Radium Springs, New Mexico, is inviting the community on a “moonlit” tour, according to a press release sent by Fort Selden Historic Site.

People of the past will be wandering the Fort’s footprint, allowing visitors to experience life in New Mexico from new perspectives, according to the press release.

Some of the activities visitors might come across with includes meeting an “abuela” (grandmother) and her box of toys and games, a cattle rancher on the Gila River northwest of Lordsburg, a bean farmer and her pesky sister from out of state and a patrolling soldier with a penchant for ghost stories.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tours beginning every 20 minutes. The first tour will leave at 6 p.m. and the last tour will leave at 8:20 p.m.

As visitor wait for their tour to begin, the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum will be onsite demonstrating fiber arts.

Tickets this year will be limited, you can purchase yours here.