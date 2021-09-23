Ghosts and steaks! New Central El Paso restaurant combines theater, dining and the paranormal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monteleone’s Haunted Motel and Restaurant is set to open in October as a place where you not only eat steaks, but have a whole theatrical experience with a possibility of paranormal activity.

Owner Gary Monteleone, who also owns Monteleone’s Ristorante in Central El Paso, purchased another lot just across the street of his Italian restaurant with an idea to use it as additional parking space.

However, after entering the old house at San Marcian Street , he felt it was too precious to be torn down and decided to move in with his wife, Monteleone explained.

“The haunted was unexpected. It came with the property,” said Monteleone.

After moving in, strange things started happening. Monteleone said his household items would move, his dog would be barking constantly and him and his wife would hear footsteps from the attic.

This prompted them to contact a local medium who advised them to move out of the house because the spirit who lived there was not to keen of them being there.

“He was an engineer that worked for Union Pacific Railroad that originally owned the home, and he lived here until he had passed away,” said Monteleone, “he doesn’t want anybody living in his home, so we moved back to our original home, and then decided to go ahead and use it as part of the restaurant.”

The restaurant is motel-themed and will include a dinner and a show.

He explained that guests will be welcomed at the door, then given their room keys, which is actually their table, and then seated before the show starts.

“Having a background in Hollywood. We’re going to do it in a real special way,” he said.

Your dinner will be served as a part of a scripted play, that he said, is still being worked on.

The script includes some fun facts about the house itself, like the one that he found in an old El Paso Times Article stating that the house was once owned by a lady who sold radioactive water back in the 1920’s.

“It’s a kind of a place when you come in and take you away from El Paso and your work and everything else. And for those couple of hours just enjoy yourself and relax. Just have a great time,” said Monteleone.

The restaurant is located at 512 San Marcial Street and is set to open some time in October. The exact date will be announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

You will need to make a reservation for your visit due to limited seating.

