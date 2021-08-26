EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is inviting the community to get moving with Live Active El Paso Day this Saturday.

The free celebration will include live music, fitness activities and more. It will take place at Memorial Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A 3k family walk/run is set for 8 a.m. City officials say the first 100 people to register will receive a Live Active EP t-shirt and a chance to win prizes.

