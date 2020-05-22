GET HELP: Resources for navigating mental health and Texas’ justice system

AUSTIN (KXAN) – For years, Texas’ state hospital system has operated at capacity, causing hundreds of mentally ill county jail inmates to wait months for a bed and treatment. The state’s $1 billion revamp of the system will add space in the coming years, but some state and county officials and local mental health providers are focusing on alternatives that circumvent the state hospitals altogether.

In Texas, if a person is found incompetent to stand trial, the state is most often required to send them to a state hospital for treatment, called competency restoration. A person cannot proceed through the criminal justice system without being able to understand and aid in their own defense, and the state’s ballooning waitlist has sparked a federal class action lawsuit alleging it is a violation of people’s constitutional rights to be forced to sit in jail if they cannot be tried or transferred quickly for treatment.