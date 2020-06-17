Get a virtual tour of the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in Downtown El Paso

1  of  2
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is officially open.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning and the virtual tour of the building can be seen below:

According to the Marketing Manager for the Plaza Hotel, guests may begin booking rooms and making reservations for the Ámbar Restaurante beginning Wednesday.

A reservation system has been put in place to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Coming this fall, the hotel will unveil La Perla, the rooftop bar and restaurant located in the former penthouse suite where actress Elizabeth Taylor lived during her marriage to Nicky Hilton, a release said.

