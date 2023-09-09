Gerber Armbar Slim Drive shown on some standard legal paper to give an idea of its size.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Whether you work in an office or out at a construction site, being prepared is always the way to go, at least according to this old Boy Scout.

When it comes to everyday carry gear, lightweight items that combine a few key functions hit that sweet spot — pocketability and functionality, to paraphrase Ben from the Texas Tool Crib YouTube channel (One of my favorites).

Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

This month, let’s take a look at the Gerber Armbar Slim Drive, one of Gerber Gear’s collection of ultra-slim multitools called Armbars — think half a Leatherman or a more modern-looking version of the Swiss Army Knife.

The Armbar Slim Drive weighs just 2 1/2 ounces and comes in at a little under 4 inches long when closed up.

It has just four tools — but they pack a wallop especially considering how easily the tool goes in the pocket. You don’t even know it’s there.

The main tool of the Slim Drive is a 2-inch-long bit driver that folds into place. It has a two-sided bit — flathead and Phillips — held into place by a magnet. You can easily switch from flathead to Phillips, so I count this as two tools instead of one.

The bit driver accommodates quarter-inch bits so you can sub in any bits in that pretty standard size category.

One negative: The bit driver doesn’t lock but it does snap into place pretty well.

It’s perfect for lighter jobs. If you do need to apply more torque, you can fold it into a right angle and use your hand to keep the driver in place and from folding back on you.

A locking mechanism for the driver would make this tool perfect, but it is still a pretty handy piece of gear, considering what a lightweight package it comes in.

The Armbar Slim Drive also contains a 2 1/2-inch blade that does lock into place. The one I just got came from the factory razor sharp and ready to do whatever everyday cutting tasks you need. The frame lock sticks a bit but that is better than having a knife blade with some wobble or give.

The final tool is a handy bottle opener to pry open a craft beer or a Mexican Coca-Cola whenever you are finished futzing around the yard or garage with whatever odd job or “Honey Do” project you are tackling.

You can find out more about the Armbar line of tools by clicking here.

NOTE: Gerber Gear is having an end-of-summer sale and you can get selected items at 50 percent off. I got my Armbar Slim Drive for about $25 with shipping. It usually sells for $40, plus shipping. Not sure how long the sale will last, though.