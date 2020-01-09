Georgia man breaks into Taco Bell, makes himself a meal and takes a nap, police say

CNN – A Georgia man is wanted for breaking into an Atlanta-area Taco Bell.

The crime was captured on surveillance cameras.

In the video, it shows a man climbing through a drive-thru window at the restaurant. Police said it happened early Christmas morning.

Gwinnett County police said the man turned on the fryers, whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floors.

About three hours later, the man woke up and took off from the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet, police said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.