George P. Bush: Biden has stripped another tool from our men & women protecting this country

State Attorney General candidate and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush shared a video Saturday of him meeting with Border Patrol Agents in El Paso.



In the video you can see Bush talking to a pair of agents on horseback during a previous visit to the borderland. In the post Bush blasted the ‘whipping’ narrative that he say’s is being pushed by the Biden administration tweeting,

“It’s split reins that help give the agents additional control over the horse that they are using as a tool-not a weapon. They’re certainly not whips, as [President] Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris want us to believe.”

Bush then tweeted “After false outrage over a misinterpreted photo, Biden has stripped yet another tool from our men & women protecting this country. Enough is enough. Stop attacking our border patrol & give them the resources necessary to secure the border instead of setting them up for failure.”

This week President Joe Biden vowed that “People will pay” after the vide showing border patrol agents blocking migrants from entering the country went viral. Strong reactions came in from The White House and across the nation from people accusing the Border Patrol Agent of ‘Whipping’ the migrants.



KTSM was in Del Rio this last week and learned from Kerr Wardlaw, a sixth generation rancher and a horse expert, that the split reins were in fact being used to control the horse. A border patrol agent, who was previously on the horse patrol, told Wardlaw that the migrant had grabbed the horses halter in an attempt to gain control of the horse before the interaction happened. Wardlaw said that the border patrol agent could have been seriously inured.

In addition the photographer who first published pictures of the incident told KTSM that neither he nor his team witnessed any migrants being whipped.