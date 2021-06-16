George Lopez comedy show coming to El Paso October 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – George Lopez’s OMG Hi! Comedy Tour is coming to El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theater on October 9, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 am. For information on tickets click here.

Lopez is known for his television and film roles along with standup comedy and late night TV.

He also has a new podcast called OMG Hi! with Bill Burr and Al Madrigal. The episodes are released on Monday and can be listened to anywhere you get your podcasts.

