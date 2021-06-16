George Lopez comedy show coming to El Paso October 9

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – George Lopez’s OMG Hi! Comedy Tour is coming to El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theater on October 9, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 am. For information on tickets click here.

Lopez is known for his television and film roles along with standup comedy and late night TV.

He also has a new podcast called OMG Hi! with Bill Burr and Al Madrigal. The episodes are released on Monday and can be listened to anywhere you get your podcasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

33 migrants discovered inside semi-truck in Van Horn

Alvarado court-martial continues

No virtual learning in SISD back-to-school plan

Oscar De La Hoya is El Paso bound for boxing event 23 years after fight at Sun Bowl Stadium

Juarez police officers killed in spate of unrelated attacks Monday night

Canutillo ISD police chief retires

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link