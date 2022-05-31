EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The effort and dedication the Ysleta School District puts day in and day out, ranks them as the Best Small School District in Texas. Now it will also be recognized with a pay raise for all their employees.

The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a three percent general pay increase for all Canutillo ISD employees for the 2022-23 school year.

The compensation plan, approved on May 24 at a regular board meeting, keeps Canutillo ISD’s competitive advantage among other Region 19 districts.

“Our teachers, staff and administrators bring heart and soul to what they do on a daily basis and they do it so that our kids can reach their highest potential. We need to support our employees and appreciate them for all that they do because they do it with the best attitudes and intentions.” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Pedro Galaviz

YISD officials say the district has been in a sound financial position to continually implement salaries and pay structure adjustments to recruit and retain top talent and maintain equity.

With the failed bond in 2021, the district faces continued challenges with funding some critical district needs. However, district leadership together with the support of trustees prioritized efforts to support a quality workforce with the help of remaining federal ESSR funds and strategic financial planning.

“We are all going through some trying times and with inflation and the cost of living on the rise, we need to provide competitive wages for our employees,” said Board of Trustees President Sergio Coronado. “Our district, like many others nationwide, is facing challenges and although our students remain at the forefront, we also must reward our employees for their dedication and service to our students and district.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.