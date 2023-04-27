EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosted their 28th Annual Women’s Luncheon with two-time Academy award winner Geena Davis as the speaker on Thursday, April 27.

The women’s luncheon took place on Thursday, April 27 at Judson F. Williams Convention Center located at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

The YWCA Women’s Luncheon has raised more than $10 million to support its programs in El Paso, according to the release sent by YWCA.

YWCA says the funds provide woman and children with educational opportunities and supportive services. The services and opportunities include workforce development, life skills trainings, affordable housing and social equity programming. The funds mostly go to women and children who have survived family violence.

Courtesy of Miguel Paredes

YWCA adds the speaker is always a “big draw” for attendees, but the luncheon gives opportunity to learn about the program. Approximately 2,200 community members attended the women’s luncheon to hear from Davis and learn about the program.

YWCA CEO Sereka Barlow said, “the YWCA Women’s Luncheon is our largest fundraiser and makes it possible for YWCA to impact and benefit thousands of people in the El Paso community.”

Michelle Miller, YWCA Board President said “Geena Davis advocacy for gender equity and representation in media made her the perfect speaker at this year’s women’s luncheon. “