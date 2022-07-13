EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Shortly before noon, a gas leak was reported in East El Paso.

The report was made for 12104 Frank Cordova Circle by Montwood Highs School.

According to El Paso Fire, construction crews damaged a gas line, and four homes were evacuated as a safety measure.

Texas Gas is on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

