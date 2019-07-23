Gas leak closes McNutt Road in Sunland Park

A gas leak on McNutt Road between Sunland Park Road and Racetrack Road. Courtesy of Sunland Park Fire Department.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) – A gas main leak has caused part of McNutt Road in Sunland Park to be closed and businesses evacuated.

The Sunland Park Fire Department posted on it’s Facebook account about the gas leak at about 1:20 p.m. McNutt Road is blocked off from Sunland Park Drive to Racetrack Drive.

The fire department added that all businesses in the area were evacuated and the New Mexico Gas Company is on the scene.

Sunland Park Fire Department is on scene of a Gas main leak on the 1200 block of McNutt Rd. McNutt Rd is blocked off… Posted by Sunland Park Fire Department on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

This is a developing story and KTSM will update as more information becomes available.