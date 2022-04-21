EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the early hours of Thursday morning, around 4 am, a big explosion was registered in the downtown area of Ciudad Juárez.

Residents of the area were evacuated by the police at the time the firefighters responded to control the flames that lasted up to more than 4 hours. Units from the Gas Company were also on the scene to find the valve to shut off the gas supply in the area. No injuries where reported, only material damage to structures nearby like shattered windows.

