Garcia sentencing pushed back another day

The court released the jury home early on Monday. This after state prosecutors and the defense counsel made their closing arguments and gave their opinions on what Garcia deserves as his fate.

There is still no sentence yet for local boxer Joel Garcia.



Garcia is the man found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of three young El Pasoans in a crash that happened Christmas Eve 2014.

Earlier in the sentencing phase, defense called on witnesses including Garcia’s two younger brothers, Luis Alberto Garcia and Gilberto Garcia.



Both gave emotional testimonies by sharing how he’s matured and doesn’t deserve to go to prison, however does deserve to pay.



Youngest brother Gilberto Garcia said he also knew Isaiah Deal since back in Elementary School, and that he’s hurting for both families.



Garcia’s psychologist said he met with him two times in June of this year, and diagnosed Garcia with major depressive disorder, PTSD, alcohol use disorder, and mild brain damage.



He also shared Garcia experiences daily suicidal thoughts however has made no attempts because of his three kids. He opinionated Garcia does not need to rehabilitate in prison.



Garcia’s sentence will be decided by the jury which could be up to 20 years in prison for each count of intoxication manslaughter or serve 10 years or less in prison and probation.



One of the jurors was dismissed after posting on social media about the trial, which disobeyed the courts rule.



The judge can decide if Garcia’s sentence will be served concurrently meaning all three charges could combined in one sentence.

Garcia did not testify.



Court will reconvene on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

The jury is expected to deliberate and must unanimously choose a verdict for Garcia’s sentence.